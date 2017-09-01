Brothers indicted for June murder, participating in gang - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Brothers indicted for June murder, participating in gang

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two brothers that Toledo Police say were involved in a June murder have now been indicted.

RaShawn and Paul Pickle are now charged with murder.

Toledo Police say they were part of the shooting of Ki-don Mickaylib back in June.

A third man, Travon Smith, was previously charged with murder in the case.

The brothers were also charged with participating in a criminal game.

All three suspects remain behind bars.

