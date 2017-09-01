SmileKoperski garners good wishes for ill officer

It is a message that quickly spread around the city of Toledo and united residents of northwest Ohio behind a single cause.

It started as the hashtag #smilekoperski, to support former police officer Sgt. Mike Koperski. He is fighting Creutzfeld-Jakob Disease, an incurable disease doctors call the human form of Mad Cow Disease.

Friday, first responders, city government officials, students and many others donned blue shirts and took pictures to brighten Sgt. Koperski's day.

"Sgt. Koperski's leadership has transformed us and we want to support that he lives in a model of leadership that is based in service," said Fr. Joe Neswman of St. Francis de Sales. "And that is a model we want with our students."

Most of the people sending their pictures for Koperski never met him. But for those who do know him, they say it is a special celebration for a special man.

"Mr. Koperski was a very special man," said Fire Chief Luis Santiago. "Not just well known to the police department, but we are very familiar with him. It's a very sad situation and we stand by TPS during this trying time because its tough."

Members of the Koperski family along with close friends say they had to turn their phones off because it just became too emotional. But they are looking forward to looking at them in the upcoming weeks and months.

"Some of the pictures are just so neat and inspiring," said family friend Annette Hallet. "And I had to put my phone down because I cry at the drop of a hat. And it's just neat. It's amazing."

Soon, the cause spread beyond the borders of northwest Ohio to places across the country and the world.

"We have seen posts from China, Croatia, from Italy. All over the United States, the police departments from across the nation have shared this and gotten on board," Hallet said.

When all is said and done, the pictures will be lasting memories for Koperski's wife and children.

