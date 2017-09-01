Toledo Botanical Gardens featuring Zimbabwean stone sculptures

The Toledo Botanical Gardens are featuring a group of 100 sculptures by artists from Zimbabwe.

The exhibition, called Zimsculpt, are all made of stone. Zimbabwean continue to demonstrate their talents on the grounds of the gardens.

"We have 100 sculptures throughout the whole garden, displayed from pieces like this, which is a medium size and then we have about 3-meter high sculptures all around the garden as well, and then we have this market place right next to us," creator Vivienne Croisette said.

The sculptures will be on display from now until the end of October. Many of those sculptures are also for sale.

