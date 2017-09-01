Napoleon to swear in new police chief at council meeting

Lt. David Mack will be sworn in as Napoleon's new police chief (Source: City of Napoleon)

There's a new chief of police in Napoleon.

Lieutenant David Mack will be filling the position.

Lt. Mack has been the acting police chief since the former chief, Robert Weitzel, left at the end of June. Weitzel had been chief for nineteen years.

Mack has been with the Napoleon Police Department for over 21-years.

He will be officially sworn in at the Napoleon council meeting on September 5th.

