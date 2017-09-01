Trial date set for man accused of foot fetish-related crimes in Wood County

A Wood County judge set a trial date for a Toledo man who tried to coerce a woman to let him touch her feet.

Joseph Jones is charged with sexual imposition and attempted kidnapping. Both charges are felonies in Wood County.

Earlier this year, Jones allegedly grabbed a woman shopping in the Bowling Green Meijer. She contacted police after the alleged incident.

Wood County Judge Matthew Reger set a January 24 trial date for Jones.

Jones was sentenced to 60 days in jail last month for similar charges in Lucas County.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.