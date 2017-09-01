Wood County deputies execute marijuana sting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood County deputies execute marijuana sting

The Wood County Sheriff's deputies conducted a marijuana sting operation in several areas across the county on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies seized 89 plants with an estimated street value of $90,000. 

The deputies seized the plants from nine locations including:

  • Bradner
  • Fostoria
  • Jerry City
  • Bowling Green
  • Grand Rapids
  • Custar
  • Milton Center
  • North Baltimore

The office says criminal charges are pending.

