Wood County deputies execute marijuana sting

The Wood County Sheriff's deputies conducted a marijuana sting operation in several areas across the county on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies seized 89 plants with an estimated street value of $90,000.

The deputies seized the plants from nine locations including:

Bradner

Fostoria

Jerry City

Bowling Green

Grand Rapids

Custar

Milton Center

North Baltimore

The office says criminal charges are pending.

