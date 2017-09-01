Win a chance to dine with WTOL's finest at the finest restaurant and to donate to Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure

WTOL's Jerry Anderson and former WTOL anchor and Honorary Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure Chair, Chrys Peterson, are inviting a lucky winner and guest to dinner at the hottest new restaurant in town.

The Heights Toledo at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel is where dinner will be served.

Anyone interested can enter the drawing by registering for the Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure events in Findlay or Toledo during Labor Day weekend 2017.

For those who have already registered, just donate at least $25 for same chance to win here.

