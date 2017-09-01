Central Catholic students attend first all-school mass of the year

Central Catholic High School started students' Friday morning off on a positive foot with its first all-school mass of the year.

Faculty, staff, students and friends were all in attendance.

Students actually went back to school August 21, but this was the first of their monthly all-school masses of the academic year.

This has been a school tradition for the past 13 years.

