Toledo Muslims mark the end of Hajj at Seagate Center

Toledo-area Muslims are gathered for prayer Friday to mark the end the of Hajj.

The hajj is a holy period in the religious calendar.

About 5,000 people are expected to pack the Seagate Center for the occasion.

"If you ever hear of sacrificial lamb, sacrificial sheep that's where it comes from so we sacrifice a sheep to help feed the needy, to help feed the poor to those who don't have. We are grateful to have the abundance around us that sometimes we don't realize, so we're supposed to give in these times," said Jihan Saie, one of the organizers for the event.

Another organizer said many people also will be wearing blue to the occasion to support a local police officer who battling an incurable disease.

