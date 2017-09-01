ODOT, OSHP wants drivers to travel safely during holiday weekend

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the State Patrol want to make sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely and on time.

Officials met in Bowling Green Friday to discuss holiday travel traffic safety tips, law enforcement efforts and construction information throughout Northwest Ohio.

"We have state troopers within Wood county and Lucas county and all of northwest Ohio. They are aggressively trying to remove impaired drivers off the roadway. We want folks to one, get to their destination safely so plan ahead, two, obey traffic laws. Wear your safety belt," said Lt. Angel Burgos with OSHP.

State patrol said 15 people died in deadly crashes in Ohio during the 2016 Labor Day holiday weekend.

Four of those deaths involved drinking and driving.

