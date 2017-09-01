One of the Walleye's best decides to hang his skates

One of the best players in Toledo hockey history has decided to retire.

"Truthfully, what's meant the most to me is those relationships you've built over the years with the guys in the locker room, the fans, that bond, it's something that sticks, it's something that holds,"said Evan Rankin.

Rankin will go down as one of the most popular players in Walleye history. He's the all-time leading goal scorer in franchise history and played in the second-most games ever in a walleye uniform.

Now, he's decided to hang up the skates.

He came to Toledo seven years ago and quickly fell in love with the city. Toledo is where he met his wife. They've put down roots here. And now, they're expecting their first baby.

Rankin is now taking the time to reflect on playing hockey in the Glass City.

"It's a city that works hard," said Rankin. "You walk in to this rink and you see how beautiful everything is and then when you're here for the game and can see the city surrounding all of that, it's something you can't out words to describe."

The next step for Rankin is to give back to his new hometown.

He is starting the 86 foundation. That was the number he made famous in Toledo and he wants to give back.

"The city of Toledo made 86 special," said Rankin. "That's the reason I want to do the 86 foundation. It has nothing to do with me. It's because of what the city of Toledo did for me and I want to give that back."

