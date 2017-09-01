Next Jeep Wrangler generation model may come to Toledo soon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Next Jeep Wrangler generation model may come to Toledo soon

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo may see a new Jeep Wrangler in the next few months.

Motor Trend reported the Toledo-made product could launch at the end of October instead of late November.

The next generation model features aluminum and steel.

The Toledo Assembly Complex went through extensive retooling for the new version.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly