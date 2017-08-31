Rockets dominate Elon 47-13 in season opener

The Toledo Rockets opened their season with a 47-13 victory over FCS opponent Elon on Thursday night inside the Glass Bowl.

Quarterback Logan Woodside threw for 314 yards on 19-31 passing. Redshirt freshman, Shakif Seymour ran for a game-high 102 yards on 11 carries.

Dionte Johnson caught 4 passes for 102 yards. He also returned a kickoff 99-yards for a touchdown to start the second half.

"There are lots of things to correct after week one," Head Coach Jason Candle said. "I truly believe you have a great opportunity to get a lot of growth from week one to week two. We'd like to score more touchdowns in the red zone and all of that, but we've got to get back to work."

"It feels good," junior defensive lineman Ola Adeniyi said. "Great way to start the season off. Obviously, that's how every team wants to start. I feel like we did a great job preparing for the game. Our main goal was to stop the run this year and I feel like we came out and did a pretty good job at it."

The Rockets will have a couple extra days off to get ready for a week two test on the road at Nevada.

That game will kickoff at 7 p.m. next Saturday.

