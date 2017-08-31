59-year-old grandmother marches with UT marching band

Age is only a number, especially when you are a 59-year-old grandmother playing clarinet in a college band.

Virginia Todd is a retired Oregon police officer and three time University of Toledo graduate. But one thing he never did was march with the band.

Todd registered as a full time student just to become eligible to march with the Rocket Marching Band.

She says she was rusty, but excited to have the opportunity

"We've been a ticket holder for 20 years and we watch the band. We know how fun they are," Todd said. "I always had fun when I did it. And I kept saying to my husband 'I'm going to march with this band some day.' This turned out to be the year I was ready to do it."

Among those at Thursday night's game to watch Todd was her six-year-old granddaughter who said she wanted, "to see grandma marching with the band!"

