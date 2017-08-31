ProMedica's downtown headquarters officially opens

It’s being called a renewed sense of energy and revitalization in the downtown Toledo community.

ProMedica officially opened its new headquarters Thursday in downtown Toledo with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Today we bring together vision, innovative promise and a future that is based on tradition,” Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson told a crowd gathered for the opening.

One thousand ProMedica employees moved into the former Toledo Edison Steam Plant, which was vacant for three decades.

The move, a $60 million investment, consolidates workers from 25 different buildings into a single campus. It’s an open, interactive work space encouraging employees to share their ideas face to face rather than in an e-mail.

“So it’s everything about economics and culture and communication. Just makes us a lot more efficient and effective. People in these buildings support our caregivers. So ultimately we think it would drive down the cost of patient care," ProMedica CEO and President Randy Oostra said.

This is the largest influx or jobs into the downtown in decades. It’s inspired other companies, bars, restaurants, clubs and housing developers to invest in the area.

“The more that these type of things happen in the community the better the community is going to be. More people living downtown, more activities. That’s what people want. That’s what great cities are doing and Toledo is on that path” Oostra said.

There’s more to come. Another 1,000 ProMedica workers will move downtown to what is now the Toledo Edison building. That should happen sometime next year.

