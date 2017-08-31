BG pizza restaurant hoping to obtain liquor license before opening

Rapid Fired Pizza is a create-your-own pizza joint setting up shop in Bowling Green. Customers can choose toppings and then the restaurant makes the pizza in 180 seconds.

Normally, they also serve craft beer and wine at the restaurants. This is now up in the air for the Wood County location because of the need for a liquor license.

"We have a couple stores that don't have liquor licenses, most of those stores are the bigger cities, Columbus and Cincinnati areas, where it is really hard to get a liquor license because the state only allows a few licenses”, said Ross Wiley, the franchise owner of the Rapid Fired Pizza.

Bowling Green is at max capacity already for the liquor license Rapid Fired owners wants. So they have to bring one in from another city.

"The biggest struggle here would be trexing in a license," Wiley said. "Trexing in a liquor license is when you bring in an existing license from another town and the complicated issue is when the liquor license comes to a new place it becomes their property."

The main concern from city council is if this restaurant were to close, then this license would end up here as another bar in downtown Bowling Green. Wiley says the council need not worry.

"We don't want to fill the university campus and the area around the university with bars and stuff that get the kids in trouble, and that's not our aim at all," Wiley said. "We're here, we are going to stay here.”

In order to move forward with the license, the city council has to approve it. They're expected to vote on the issue September 5. The restaurant is set to open to week of September 11.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.