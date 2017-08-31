Owens Community College searching for sex assault suspect

Owens Community College is searching for a man they say assaulted a woman on campus Wednesday.

According to the college, the suspect is a black male between 18 and 20-years-old. He was wearing a red t-shirt, tan shorts and a tan belt. He also had a red backpack with him.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Owens Department of Public Safety at 567-661-7575.

The college did not give any details about the incident.

