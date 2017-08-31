Lessons pet owners can learn from Hurricane Harvey

Along with the thousands of people still needing rescued from their homes in the Houston area, even more pets and other animals are being rescued as well.

During Hurricane Katrina more than 250,000 animals needed emergency rescue. Early estimates say that number could be quadrupled following Hurricane Harvey.

All week, millions of people around the images saw images where emergency crews are taking in pets left behind after their owners had to evacuate.

Stephen Heaven, President and CEO of the Toledo Area Humane Society, says this event can act as a lesson for all pet owners.

He recommends to always have a pet carrier for each small animal you own and to make sure you have them either chipped or have an information tag on their collars for identification.

Heaven also says when stocking up in advance of a possible emergency to remember your furry friends and have a weeks worth of pet food and their medication as well.

Heaven says nationally, shelters learned a valuable lesson after Hurricane Katrina. Groups no longer remove displaced animals from the region, rather shelters will take in dogs up for adoption to make room for the owned pets in those local shelters.

"So the animals that other shelters are taking in throughout the country are not homeless, they are animals that are actually in shelters," Heaven said. "So that we can then take them and carry on and adopt them out, and then all of the animals that are displaced through the storm will then go to the local shelters so that it is easier for people to reclaim them."

And Heaven suggests if you want to help out those displaced animals in the Houston area with a donation, to contact the Houston S-P-C-A or the Houston Humane Society directly.

