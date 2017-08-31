Two sexual assault cases reported on BGSU campus, student suspended

Bowling Green State University is investigating two suspected sexual assaults on campus in the last two weeks.

According to a release by President Mary Ellen Mazey, the assaults happened on August 20 at Centennial Hall and August 26 in the Greek Village.

Campus police say the same assailant committed the assaults against two separate victims. Both victims are cooperating with police.

The university says they suspended the student and barred them from campus until the investigation is complete.

In her release, President Mazey said the following:

"I can't stress enough how much I respect the tremendous courage it takes to report a sexual assault. Please know that we are doing everything we can to support the affected individuals and protect our community.



As I shared with you last week, we are implementing the recommendations of the Task Force on Sexual Assault to improve our reporting, investigation and adjudication processes to ensure we are empathetic, thorough, fair and respectful.



One sexual assault on our campuses is too many. We are committed to enhancing our prevention and care efforts and we need your help. Continue to be aware and don't be a bystander. If you see someone who may be at risk and are concerned about the situation, step in and safely intervene, or get help. As a community, we must all work together to prevent sexual assault."

So far, no charges have been filed against the alleged assaulter, but with one of the incidents happening in Greek Village, members are speaking out.

out.

"I think members of my fraternity, we think about this kind of thing because we don't want everyone to go, 'Oh there is a bad apple and now all of Greek life is like this,'" said student and member of Alpha Tau Omega T.J. Hammel.

"It's kind of scary honestly to think about that kind of stuff is going on in a place that I thought was a tight knit community,” explained student and member of Sigma Kappa Maria Smith. “Like we all had our backs so it's really scary to think that something like that could be going on right out our backdoor."

Girls at Sigma Kappa say they plan to take extra precautions because of what has already happened the first two weekends of school.

"I definitely want to travel more like with sisters or friends, instead of going by myself places,” said Smith. “Especially like, it's right out our backdoor so I don't trust anybody to go out by themselves. I am going to make sure everybody has someone to go with. I'm not leaving it up to chance at all."

The two suspected cases happened on weekends.

Hammel is a community assistant for Greek Village and is on duty this weekend. He says there's in depth training on how to handle a situation if one arises.

"One of their key things was to make sure students understand that you are a resource,” said Hammel of his training. “You are there for them and not only that they gave us education in these classes about this is the steps, this is how it's handled."

President Mazey encouraged anyone who is a victim of sexual assault to contact campus police, the Office of the Dean of Students, a resident hall director or a resident advisor.

