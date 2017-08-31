Sylvania Northview students collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Sylvania Northview students are stepping up and helping victims of Hurricane Harvey for their week of the Charlies Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Pack-a-Pickup challenge.

Everything the students collect at Friday's game versus Clay high school will be donated to Impact with Hope and sent down south.

"If that happened to my family, that would be devastating. All the devastating that's happened is tearing families, homes and communities apart," said senior Katelin Meredith.

Senior David Mulligan added, "It feels good knowing that we're making a difference and knowing that we're doing something that's affecting others in a positive way."

Usually donations are made to the Seagate Food Bank. Even though the donations will go to Impact with Hope instead, the pounds collected at the game will still be counted toward the pack a pickup contest.

