Jim White Toyota Big Board preview: Week 2

Only a week ago, high school teams across the country finally took to the gridiron again in front adoring families and friends.

The first week of high school football in northwest Ohio saw closely contested games and surprising results.

This week, there are several more non-conference match ups that could play an role in playoff berths while others have statewide ranking implications.

Our Game of the Week will be Eastwood (1-0) visiting Bowling Green (1-0) to take on Bobcats.

Bowling Green beat Rossford last week in a dramatic comeback over the Bulldogs.

The Bobcats trailed for most of the game with Rossford building a 27-14 lead. But Bowling Green pecked at the lead and capitalized on late-misfortune by Rossford and took the game into overtime. Bowling Green scored a touchdown, sealing a 41-34 victory.

Eastwood, on the other hand dominated, Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Eagles took a 32-0 lead by the fourth quarter. The Titans did manage a late touchdown, but the Eagles finished off Ottawa-Glandorf 39-7.

While Bowling Green and Eastwood are looking to start a winning streak, Perrysburg (0-1) and St. John's (0-1) are looking for their first win.

Both the Titans and Yellow Jackets are coming off disappointing seasons and looking for a rebound.

St. John's is coming off a 35-28 loss against Bedford.

Bedford held a touchdown lead late in the fourth quarter. However, St. John's reached the end zone to tie the game and it seemed the game would go into overtime. But Bedford marched down the field and scored a touchdown with just over a minute remaining. St. John could not respond and suffered a disappointing loss to open the season.

Perrysbug, on the other hand, suffered a 45-0 shutout against Dublin Coffman.

The Yellow Jackets could get almost nothing going on offense. They put up only 170 yards on offense.

Perhaps one of the best games of the week is Central Catholic welcoming Martin Luther King from Detroit.

The Fighting Irish put away Bishop Hartley 35-16 in typical dominating fashion.

Bishop Hartley took an early 14-7 lead in the second quarter. But in the second half, the Fighting Irish took over and began to control both sides of the ball.

Central Catholic's opponent is a team loaded with potential D-1 talent.

King won a close 38-35 contest against Cathedral out of Indianapolis.

Other games featured this week on Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday include:

Clay @ Northview

Fremont Ross @ Southview

Bedford vs. St. Francis (Glass Bowl)

Whitmer @ Detroit Central Catholic

Genoa @ Oak Harbor

Lake @ Northwood

Springfield @ Bowsher

Waite @ Maumee

Liberty-Benton @ Archbold

Liberty Center @ Napoleon

Anthony Wayne @ Columbian

