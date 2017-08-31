Sandpiper to offer taxi service

There's a new way to get around Toledo during your lunch break. The owners of the Sandpiper started a river taxi service.

You may remember the river taxis from years ago. The new owners say demand has brought them back.

For now, the water taxis will only run at lunch time. It's a $5 round trip from the boat launch on Jefferson avenue to The Docks in East Toledo.

"If you're looking for something new or fun to do at lunch or go eat at The Docks, come on down we'll give you a ride across and come back and pick you up," said owner and captain of Water Taxi and Tours Paul Lis.

The taxis run continuously from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The owners hope to expand to evening hours as well next season.

