Oregon-city high school changes name

Cardinal Stritch High School and Saint Kateria Catholic Academy held a ceremony to officially announce the school's new name.

The school is now called Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and Academy.

"People have seen us as two different schools with two different missions and that's just not the case. And so we are one school united in our mission of catholic education and so to be Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and Academy makes perfect sense," said Father Eric Schild, President of Cardinal.

The entire student body was a part of the occasion this morning.

