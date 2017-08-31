Car strikes telephone pole, traps child and adult inside car

A child and an adult were sent to a local hospital after their car struck a telephone pole around 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

After impact, fire and rescue found the car laying on its side trapping the two.

The adult had to be cut out of the car and has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.The child has minor injuries.

Both are being treated.

Toledo Edison closed Laskey Road between Lewis and Jackman Roads for safety.

