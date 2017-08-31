Two drivers die in early morning crash

Two drivers are dead after they crashed into each other early Thursday morning.

Bowling Green troopers said the collision happened in Napoleon Township around 1 a.m. on U.S. 24 west of the mile post 35.

Investigators said that David Cautlacuatl, 27, of Plymouth, Indiana was driving in the U.S. 24 passing lane. Witnesses said that's when Brianna Hackett, 22, of Defiance, collided head on with Cautlacuatl.

After impact, Hackett's car stopped in the center median of U.S. 24, while Cautlacuatl's car went off the south side of the road.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews closed the U.S. 24 eastbound lanes for about three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

