F3 Toledo Promotes Men's Fitness, Fellowship and Faith

A movement is taking over the country, uniting men one push up at a time.

But it's not just about fitness.

Thousands of men are finding friendship through fitness, faith and fellowship.

This group, which calls itself "F3" is exploding right here in our area, creating the Toledo Miracle. Sixty local neighbors, friends and coworkers are up with the sun for one hour of fitness, fellowship and faith.

"The fitness part is what draws us here," said Ty "Dos Equis" Boyd.

But, push ups are not what keeps them coming back to this grueling challenge, rain or shine.

It's one another.

"They're going to push you each week. They're going to encourage you," said Vince "Pixar" Palko. "If you can't do the exercise, they're gonna say, 'Hey, it's you against you.'"

For many of these men, it seemed like life was against them. Until they joined F3.

"I was down. I was overweight, depressed," said Palko.

On the field, fellowship forms and in between burpees, the men become community leaders.

"If you would have told me a couple months ago I'd be doing something like this, I would have never believed you. But, this group of men really drew me into it," said Matt "Stark" Yarder.

The group continues to grow. Right now there are 1,000 volunteer lead F3 workouts happening every week throughout the country, with F3 growing rapidly.

"It's the Toledo Miracle," said Stark. "And, quite frankly, it doesn't surprise me with how closely connected our community is."

Much of that connection happens in what the group calls, "the circle of trust." It's a time to pray and support one another after the workout.

"Heavenly Father we thank you for this time here, we thank you for all the men. We thank you lord for the ability and the freedom that we can come and do this," they pray.

"When you have 60 plus guys praying for you throughout the week, not just for you or for your family, when something's going on, I think there's a lot of power to that," said Jason "Brute" Harsh.

They're harnessing that power to reach more men in Toledo.

"I want to see us to continue to make a difference in the community, just continue to see us grow and guys come in and be stronger at the end of the day, stronger in their marriages, stronger in their fitness, stronger in their faith and stronger in their friendships that they can have in their community," said Jared "Colonel" Helton.

F3 is open to all men, of all ages, all physical abilities and of all faiths.

The group meets in Sylvania, Perrysburg and Toledo several times a week. And, a women's group, called Females in Action, with the same principles starts September 1.

F3Toledo (Sylvania) workouts :

Monday - 5:30-6:15 am at Northview High School Hill

Tuesday - 5:15-6:15 am at Harroun Park - (Ruck)

Wednesday - 7:30-8:15 pm at Pacesetter Park

Thursday - 5:30-6:15 am at Burnham Park

Saturday - 6:30-7:30 am at Southview High School (2nd F - Coffee/Bagels at Barrys Bagels on Holland-Sylvania)

Saturday - 6:30-7:30 am at Northview High School (2nd F - Coffee/Bagles at Barrys Bagels on Holland-Sylvania)

F3Toledo (Perrysburg) workouts:

Monday - 5:30-6:15 am at Riverside Park

Tuesday - 5:30-6:30 am at Fort Meigs (Ruck)

Thursday - 5:30-6:15 am at Riverside Park

Saturday - 6:30-7:30 am at Fort Imagination (2nd F afterwards at Lamplight Cafe & Bakery)

Contact info:

f3toledo@gmail.com

f3toledo.com

twitter - @f3toledo

f3nation.com

FiA workouts (Females in Action):



Fia Sylvania:

Monday - 7:30-8:30 pm at Wildwood - (Ruck)

Wednesday - 5:30am-6:15am at Burnham Park

Saturday - 8:15am-9am at Northview High School Hill (Coffee afterwards at Chandlers Cafe)

FiA Perrysburg:

Sunday @ 7:30 a.m. Riverside Park

Meet at Lit up clock on 2nd and Louisiana (5:45am on Wednesdays)

