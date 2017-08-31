TFD recognized nationally for being busy, one station ranked as busiest station in state

The Toledo Fire Department has been recognized in a national publication for being busy. One station and one rescue unit in particular, handles more calls for help than several fire departments in major U.S. cities.

Last year crews at Toledo Fire and Rescue Station Six on Oak and Fassett Street in east Toledo responded to well over 11,000 calls for help. That works out to about 30 runs a day.

So on a 24-hour shift, these station six firefighters have little down time.

However, that huge volume of calls landed the station at the 34th spot on the busiest fire station list in Firehouse Magazine, Station six is the busiest station in Ohio and it beat out major city's like Boston, Atlanta and Dallas

"It's probably a surprise to more in Toledo just how busy we are. It's a testament to the firefighters of Toledo that we do as many runs as we do in a 24 hours shift throughout the year," said Captain Matthew Brixey.

Another honor for TFD, one of the departments Heavy Rigs came in as the second busiest in the nation, responding to over 5,000 calls last year.

"Nobody likes to see someone having the worst day of their life. For us its part of why we signed on to actually help people when they are in need, so in that sense its nice to be able to do the job that we all want to do but it's sometimes the things that we see and the calls we go on that's tough," said Brixey.

The men and women at station six said they are proud to be the busiest station in Ohio and one of the busiest in the nation. They also said they would rather be outside these walls helping others rather then waiting for a call.

