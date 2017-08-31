Fire crews battle Old West End house fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire crews battle Old West End house fire

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Fire crews are battling a house fire located on Glenwood Avenue.

Crews say the the fire started around 5:20 a.m. in a bedroom.

No one was home when the fire started and neighbors made the call to the fire department.

Firefighters say the blaze doesn't appear to be suspicious.

