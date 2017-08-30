Toledo firefighter putting up teal ribbons for ovarian cancer

Toledo Firefigher Nikki Zmijewski lives her life to save lives.

She tasks herself not only to save lives through her work, but also through service.

Zmijewski lost her mother to ovarian cancer in 2015.

"It's a horrible disease to watch someone you love go through," Zmijewski said. "I said I don't wish that on anybody else."

Zmijewski is a member of the Ovarian Connection Board in Toledo. She is working to turn the town teal to raise awareness for the disease.

She says many cases are caught too late because there are only minimal warning signs. Doctors discover Zmijewski's mother's cancer in stage 4.

"By the time they get a true diagnosis, its stage three or four," Zmijewski said. "So i want people to listen to their bodies and be persistent."

With ovarian cancer awareness month kicking off in September, Zmijewski says she will wear her ribbons and hopes more follow her example.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.