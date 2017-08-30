Body found in debris after house explosion in Swan Creek Twp. identified

The Fulton County Coroner identified the body of the man found in the debris of a home explosion in Swan Creek Township.

The coroner identified Terry Daubenmeyer, 56, through his dental records.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at a home on US-20 ALT between County Road 2-2 and County Road 3 for a domestic violence call.

Officers removed a woman and two children from the area soon after they arrived. Neighbors and friends of the family say the suspect was the husband of the woman. They say he threatened the safety of the woman and children.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home. Deputies attempted to enter the home, but smelled gasoline inside and retreated. Afterward, deputies unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the suspect.

At about 8:13 p.m., there was an explosion that rocked the surrounding area. Many witnesses reported a loud bang as well as nearby buildings shaking.

"All of the neighbors were out walking toward Airport Highway trying to see what was going on," said witness Kelli Smigelski. "Everyone's houses back here shook. It just got bigger and darker, and it was black."

The Ohio State Fire Marshall is investigating the explosion and resulting fire.

The children, a boy and girl, both attend Swanton Public Schools. The district says they will help the children through this time.

