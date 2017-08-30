City Council discusses abortion clinic buffer ordinance at packed meeting

Toledo's city council chamber was packed full Wednesday as the council debated a controversial ordinance creating a buffer zone near abortion clinics.

Emotions in the meeting ran high as some in the chamber shouted out. One man was even asked to leave the meeting.

The legislation would create a 20-foot buffer Toledo's only abortion clinic and protesters. Violating the buffer would result in a first-degree misdemeanor.

Pro-lifers say the ordinance infringes on their First Amendment Rights. However, those that pro-choice say women need to be protecting during a vulnerable time.

Leaders from the Capital Care Network call the journey in to their clinic, the tunnel of terror. They say patients are often distraught after walking past protesters.

"This won't do anything to impact the freedom of speech," said Jamie Miracle, Deputy Director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio. "Protests will still happen, they're still happening in Columbus with an ordinance in effect. What this does do is stop it when it moves from protected free speech into harassment and intimidation. And [it] gives police the tools they need to protect patients and staff at abortion clinics"

Conversely others says the question is deeper than abortion itself. Rather, it is about protecting protesters' constitutional rights.

"Regrettably it's a lot of wasted effort because really there is no need for this ordinance," said Executive Director of Right to Life Ed Sitter. "It's unconstitutional and it really doesn't address the real concerns facing our community. And so regrettably, a lot of resources and effort have been put in to meeting with city council people and using a lot of their time and effort."

The council did not hold a vote, but rather used the opportunity to hear community input.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.