Local Firefighters ship airboat to Houston to assist with rescues

Responders trained in water rescues are descending on Houston to help those still stranded by the flood waters from Hurricane Harvey.

The Ballville Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team is hauling their airboat down to the Houston-area to team up with the Florida Airboat Search and Rescue Team.

They will assist in water rescues for as long as it is needed.

Scott Goodwin is one of three Ballville Volunteer Firefighters traveling to Texas.

"We traveled 350 miles to come into Houston from the north and the west and at this point we're trying to get to our check point,” Goodwin said. “But with the flooding, it's been very difficult to travel around. We've observed many stranded vehicles and as well as a large about of boats and rescues taking place. People helping people."

The team has not said how long they will stay in Texas to help.

