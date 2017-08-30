Fentanyl drives another record year of Ohio overdose deaths - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fentanyl drives another record year of Ohio overdose deaths

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An average of 11 people died each day of drug overdoses last year in Ohio, officials said Wednesday as they reported yet another grim milestone in the state's addictions epidemic.

A record 4,050 people died of drug overdoses in 2016, with fatalities driven in large part by the emergence of stronger drugs like the synthetic painkiller fentanyl, the Health Department said. Overdose deaths rose 33 percent over the 3,050 deaths in 2015.

Compounding the problem was the appearance of drugs like carfentanil, an opioid so powerful it's used to sedate elephants, and the lacing of drugs like cocaine with fentanyl.

The state says heroin-related deaths are leveling off, and deaths from prescription painkillers fell for the fifth straight year.

The prescribing of painkillers also is falling, an important step to reducing overall addiction rates, said Dr. Mark Hurst, medical director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

"This progress is significant because prescription opioid abuse is frequently a gateway to heroin and fentanyl use later on," Hurst said.

More than half the overdose deaths in 2016 involved fentanyl, compared with 40 percent last year and 20 percent in 2014.

Despite numerous state efforts to address the epidemic, it shows little signs of slowing. Cuyahoga saw 547 deaths this year, but officials there already are predicting the state will see more than 700 deaths once 2017 figures are tallied.

The Franklin County coroner said earlier this year the county had 173 overdose deaths through April, a 66 percent jump from the same period a year ago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tensions high as city mourns unarmed man killed by police

    Tensions high as city mourns unarmed man killed by police

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:43:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

  • California regulators target web ads for illegal pot shops

    California regulators target web ads for illegal pot shops

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:50:24 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:41:22 GMT
    (AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...(AP Photo). This frame from the Weedmaps website shows part of the map section of the online cannabis directory. State regulators have warned the popular website to take down ads from illegal sellers that appear or face possible penalties, but the comp...
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>
    Online ads from unlicensed marijuana shops are creating turmoil in California's emerging legal pot market.More >>

  • The Latest: Police will protect NBA game from protesters

    The Latest: Police will protect NBA game from protesters

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:41:06 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:39:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Cynthia Brown is hugged by a member of the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, as she arrives for the wake of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clar...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Cynthia Brown is hugged by a member of the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, as she arrives for the wake of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clar...
    The brother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark says he doesn't want the media outside the wake.More >>
    The brother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark says he doesn't want the media outside the wake.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly