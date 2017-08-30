What you can do to continue to help Harvey survivors

As residents living in wake of Hurricane Harvey's destruction continue to recover, millions of Americans, including thousands here in Toledo, are stepping up to help ease that process.

The immediate needs for survivors are rescue, relief, shelter and food.

The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter is in Texas to help with the storm's impact.

If you’d like to donate to the relief efforts, you can text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross.

You can also visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The Red Cross Northwest Ohio Chapter is also looking for volunteers. They are asking potential volunteers to call the chapter at 419-329-2900 or simply visit redcross.org and click “become a volunteer.

Impact with Hope and its partners are asking for the public's help in collecting supplies for those in the path of the storm in Texas.

The organization is in need of

tarps

non-perishable food items

personal hygiene items

shovels

55-gallon plastic bags

hand tools

gloves

clean-up supplies

blankets

flashlights

batteries

diapers

pet food

The organization discourages people from donating clothes, bottled water or anything glass.

In addition, through Monday's game Impact with Hope is partnering with the Toledo Mud Hens to raise money for storm victims.

The Catholic Charities of Toledo is asking for monetary donations that dollar for dollar will go to those who will have to rebuild their lives.

?The North Clinton Church in Wauseon says their community effort to load a semi trailer with goods and cash for flood victims in Texas is going well.

The trailer is parked under the water tower at the fairgrounds and will be parked there through Wednesday, and then it will be taken to the North Clinton Church in Wauseon for a week and then sent south to help the victims of Harvey.

They are seeking non-perishable food items, snacks, cleaning supplies, soaps and personal hygiene supplies, bedding items, and cash. The church hopes to fill as many as 3 trailer loads.

The East Toledo Family Center is also partnering with Impact with Hope's Bucket Brigade to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The center will be collecting non-perishable supplies to donate to Impact with Hope.

Drop off your filled bucket at the East Toledo Family Center (1020 Varland Avenue) on Friday, September 8 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, September 9 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Donations are still being accepted to help the family of Toledoan Sally Salazar.

Salazar lost six family members, including her sister, when their van was swept away by floodwaters from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Donations can be d ropped off at the High Level Diner or a Woodforest Bank branch.

Maggie Trendell, a Houston teacher who was born in Oregon is looking for gift cards, clothes and school supplies for her students that are struggling. She says items can be sent to:

Hamilton Middle School

139 E 20th Street

Houston, TX 77008

CC: Maggie Trendell

If you want to help animals that have been displaced by the storm, Stephen Heaven, President of the Toledo Area Humane Society says you should donate to the Houston SPCA or Houston Humane Society.

Below are some more trusted websites and organizations where you can donate money to the victims of Hurricane Harvey:

