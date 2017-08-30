ODNR tests capturing techniques for Asian Carp in Lake Erie, Sandusky Bay

The threat of Asian Carp is a big worry for those living around the Great Lakes for years. But there is already a species of Asian Carp already living in Lake Erie.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is working to contain the species. Grass Carp have lived in Lake Erie since the mid-1980's. They usually spawn in the Sandusky River near Fremont.

Grass Carp can grow up to four feet long and weigh about 20 pounds. They can consume so much underwater vegetation that they could alter the natural habitat.

Researchers with ODNR, Michigan's Department of Natural Resources, Canada's Department of Fisheries and Ocean, and multiple other organizations along with the University of Toledo spent the last two days catching Grass Carp in the Sandusky River and Sandusky Bay.

This action plan tested out different ways of capturing the elusive fish.

Travis Hartman, Lake Erie Program Administrator for ODNR says in a perfect world, the hope is to get the entire Grass Carp population out of Lake Erie. But Hartman concedes that goal may not be realistic.

"But, when we look at reality and that they are at a lower density and they are hard to capture, we want to look at realistic control measures," Hartman said. "So, what are our options to control their numbers and not let them expand beyond what we know now?"

The combination of electro-fishing and larger area nets seems to work well enough. These tests will give a clearer idea of a more concrete capturing system for a planned large scale sampling next year.

The cooperation of all of these groups is necessary to gain control of this widespread invasive species threat.

"Any issue that effects any of the jurisdictions effects us all," Hartman said. "So, when we can work together like this, it's an incredible way to utilize partners and work together to accomplish what we all know needs to be done."

