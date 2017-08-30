St. Ursula Academy students helping Harvey victims

St. Ursula Academy's volleyball team is hosting a fundraiser for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The team will be taking donations at admissions during Thursday evening's game against Central Catholic High School.

The money will go to Catholic Charities of Toledo which will forward the money to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB.)

The organization will then use the money to help the Hurricane victims with what is needed.

J.V. starts at 5pm and Varsity at 6:30pm, Thursday, August 31st at the St. Ursula Field House located at 4025 Indian Rd, Toledo.

