Temperance breast cancer survivor stresses importance of early detection

Thousands of women fight breast cancer each year. Amanda Hugo is one of the lucky ones as she caught hers early.

Two years ago, at a routine annual mammogram, Hugo had a lump biopsied. Then she got the dreaded call from her doctor that she had breast cancer.

"What am I going to do? What am I going to do with my kids, you know? Am I going to get sick? Everyone I know who had breast cancer before were so sick and my mom died from it," Hugo said. "You know, am I gonna die? Who's going to take care of my children?"

At the time of her diagnosis, Hugo was a mother of three children, in her early 40s and living a normal life in Temperance.

Hugo lost both parents to cancer and since she was 25, she made it a point to get a mammogram once a year. That annual mammogram may have saved her life.

She did not undergo radiation or chemotherapy. However, she elected to have a full mastectomy to ensure all the cancer was removed.

"It gave me peace of mind,” Hugo said. "If I would have had the lumpectomy, I would have always wondered is there still something there? Did they leave a little bit is there something that they didn't get? So for me mentally I'm glad I went with the mastectomy."

Two of Hugo's three kids have special needs and were not aware of the gravity of the situation. But her 16-year-old son was by her side throughout treatment.

"The middle one went with me to my first three surgeries," Hugo remembered. "He stayed home from school and went. After my mastectomy, I got up and there was a little plaque that said 'World's Greatest Mom' on my nightstand. And so he got it. "

Now she is treasuring every moment with her children even more so than before. She says the best advice she has for anyone is do not wait for a mammogram.

"Just do it," Hugo advised. "The longer you wait, the better chance it's going to be more advanced. Putting it off isn't going to make it go away. "

