Army vet given free new roof

A local Army veteran received a gift Wednesday he never thought he would get.

Timothy Bugaj served in the US Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. However, he was living in a home not fit for a vet.

That's when Owens Corning, Seagate Roofing and Habitat for Humanity stepped in to put a new roof over his head.

"I didn't believe it. I just never seen anything like this before," Bugaj said. "It's amazing. It's great, not enough words for it."

Steve Naylor, Vice President of Segate Roofing, says they were just as grateful to help a veteran.

"We are grateful to be able to do this. We are going to give him the best project we can," Naylor said. "We are proud to be involved and we are thankful for all of our veterans for their service."

Timothy lives with his wife, four children and a grandchild.

