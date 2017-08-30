Franklin Park Mall implementing youth policy for movie theater

The movie theater at the Franklin Park Mall will soon be adopting the same youth supervision policy as the mall has.

Starting this weekend, anyone 17 or younger can't go into the Cinemark theater on Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m. without being accompanied by an adult 21 or older.

Proof of age, such as a driver's license, will be required for both the younger and adult audiences. Those who can't supply proper identification will be asked to leave.

"Youth Supervision Policy is established to ensure that all of our guests enjoy a safe, pleasant and family-friendly shopping environment," the theater said in a statement.

A spokesperson from the Franklin Park Mall said they support Cinemark's decision.

Employees of the mall who are 17 or younger can still work within their store during the Youth Supervision Policy hours. Employees must also be prepared to show a valid ID and proof of employment.

