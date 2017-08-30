New choice on ballot for Toledo City Council

Toledo voters now have another choice for city council.

Patricia Robinson filed as a write-in candidate for one of the six at-large seats Wednesday morning.

The Republican said her main goal is to curb crime in the city.

Robinson said she has seen firsthand the damage done to Toledo's communities, brought on by gang violence and heroin addiction.

"Sometimes you can get complacent when you're in office and you forget about the connection with your community. I will be a hands-on representative and I know from first-hand experience what it is to struggle and try to make ends meet," said Robinson.

Robinson is on the ballot compete in the general election.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.