TPD asking for public's help in locating 16-year-old

Toledo police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on August 29.

Police say Cierra Richardson was last seen at her custodial grandmother's house on Willamont Road around 9 p.m.

Police say Richardson left a message for her grandmother and posted on her Facebook that she may harm herself.

Richardson is described as having brown hair and blue eyes standing at five feet five inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Toledo Police Department at 419-2453340 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

