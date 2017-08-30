Man charged with child endangerment after daughter shoots herself in hand

A Toledo man is charged with child endangerment after his three-year-old daughter allegedly got a hold of his gun and shot herself.

Police say William Oliver left his gun on his bed where this daughter found it and shot herself in the hand.

This happened at a home on Applegate in west Toledo on August 16.

The three-year-old is expected to be okay.

Oliver was arrested Tuesday but is out on bond.

He is due back in court in September.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.