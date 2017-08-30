FBI investigating Wyandot Co. bank robbery

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The Cleveland division of the FBI, along with the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office, is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who robbed a bank on August 21.

The robbery occurred at the First Federal Bank in Harpster around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the person they are looking for is a white male with a thick mustache and brown hair, standing approximately five feet seven inches and weighing 230 pounds.

Police say the man handed a demand note to the bank teller indicating that he was going to rob the bank.

The teller complied with the man, who fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Police believe the man then got away in a small, dark-colored car.

Anyone with information can call the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office at 419-294-2362 or the FBI at 215-522-1400.

