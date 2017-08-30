FBI investigating Wyandot Co. bank robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FBI investigating Wyandot Co. bank robbery

WYANDOT COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Cleveland division of the FBI, along with the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office, is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who robbed a bank on August 21.

The robbery occurred at the First Federal Bank in Harpster around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the person they are looking for is a white male with a thick mustache and brown hair, standing approximately five feet seven inches and weighing 230 pounds. 

Police say the man handed a  demand note to the bank teller indicating that he was going to rob the bank.

The teller complied with the man, who fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. 

Police believe the man then got away in a small, dark-colored car.

Anyone with information can call the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office at 419-294-2362 or the FBI at 215-522-1400.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly