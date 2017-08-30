Mail carrier credited with rescuing injured elderly widow

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio mail carrier credited with rescuing an injured elderly widow lying helpless in her home says he knew something was amiss when the woman's porch door wasn't unlocked as usual for two straight days.

Donnie Lance tells The Independent in Massillon that he knew the woman lives alone, so he found a window to peek through and saw her on the floor, conscious but suffering from a broken hip and dehydration. She had fallen in the yard and pulled herself to the house but then could only manage to wait for help, perhaps for more than a day.

Once paramedics arrived, Lance continued with his delivery route. His colleagues learned about it later, when a thank-you note was sent by the woman's pastor, who says she's in rehabilitative care.

