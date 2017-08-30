Woman found dead outside of nursing home

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Fremont police are investigating a suspicious death outside of a nursing home on Tuesday.

Police say a woman was found dead in a vehicle outside of Valley View Nursing home on River Road around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the woman was not a resident of the nursing home.

The woman's body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation.

