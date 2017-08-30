Woman found dead outside of nursing home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman found dead outside of nursing home

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

Fremont police are investigating a suspicious death outside of a nursing home on Tuesday. 

Police say a woman was found dead in a vehicle outside of Valley View Nursing home on River Road around 3:30 p.m. 

Police say the woman was not a resident of the nursing home. 

The woman's body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly