TFD fights early-morning house fire

Crews were on the scene of a fire in north Toledo early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on North Summit Street near Jamie Farr Park around 3:30 a.m.

The battalion chief said most of the damage was done to the second and third floor of the home.

Crews believe the house is vacant but that is still unclear.

The building division is on the scene to determine if the house should be torn down.

A fire investigator is also on the scene.

Summit Street from Cincinnati Street to Ohio Street was closed due to the fire.

