Man killed in late-Tuesday shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night in west Toledo.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on the 900 block of Continental.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office said 49-year-old Stacy Coker died of two gunshot wounds, one to the face and one to the forehead.

Neighbors in the area said they heard multiple gunshots.

Police say the shooter is still on the run.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

