Aunt of family of six killed in flood waters 'devastated'

A family of six, including four children and their grandparents, are dead after drowning in a white van trying to escape the floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The family attempted to cross a bridge in Greens Bayou near Houston. The four children were 16-year-old Deny, 14-year-old Dominic, 8-year-old Xavier and 6-year-old Daisy.

The search ended Wednesday for the four children and elderly couple and the van that carried them.

Sally Salazar, owner of the High Level Diner had been praying her sister's four grandchildren would be found alive.

"It was just so, so heartbreaking,” Salazar recalled. “I would call her and it was heartbreaking. I would call her and she wasn't resting, she couldn't sleep. I can't even express myself of the feelings we're having. It's just awful. "

She says her family in Houston is now grieving and asking for privacy. She herself is overwhelmed with sadness. She had just visited her four grand nieces and nephews in June.

"Just seeing pictures and hearing the news, sometimes i just kind of have to walk away. [I] don't want to see it anymore, it's just heartbreaking all the way around," Salazar said.

Salazar says right now the hardest part is being so far away and not being able to get to her sister because of the flooding there right now.

"I'm going down there as soon as I can,” Salazar said. “I just want to go down there and give my sister a hug. I'm gonna give her a hug and I don't want to let go. “

The family's been overwhelmed, getting so many calls of support from the community.

They have now set up a donation jar at the High Level Diner for funeral expenses and flood damage to the Saldivar family's home.

You can also go to any Woodforest Bank and donate to the Saldivar Houston Disaster Relief Fund. There are Woodforest Bank locations at area Walmart stores.

