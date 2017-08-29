Hero rescues sister's friend stranded in flooded Houston

Heroes are not born that way. Many heroes are made in one moment of bravery and selflessness, When disaster strikes, everyday people are called upon to become these types of heroes.

Danielle Fugate and Teaosha both knew each other before Teaosha moved from the Glass City to Houston. They kept up with each other through Facebook. Danielle followed her friends journey through the hurricane.

When Danielle saw a Facebook plea for help, Danielle wasted no time.

"She posted her address and that she needed help," Fugate said. "And it just automatically clicked in my head like I have a brother who lives out there why not help out, I didn't even think twice about it."

Danielle has never met her half-brother Kenneth Strickland, only recently learning they shared the same father. Since, they have connected through social media and conversations on the phone.

"At no point in time would I want anybody to be in the position to help and not go and help one of my family members," Strickland said.

Strickland says recent enhancements to his car allowed him to go get Teaosha in Houston. While the former firefighter planned his route and was watching radar, he says it was a crazy 5 hour trip from his hometown of Hillsboro.

"It was dark and you'd see like black ice, that's not cold enough for ice. It's Texas and it was just fields of floods and trucks and cars and houses underwater," Strickland remembered.

Strickland and his girlfriend were unable to get to Teaosha's house in his vehicle because the neighborhood was too flooded. So through chest high waters they walked to each other.

"I was just happy," Fugate said. "I was worried in the sense of I hope he makes it there safe I hope they make it out safe, I hope they make it back to the city safe. I was just happy to make that connection and she was able to get to a safe place."

Strickland dropped Teaosha at her family's home before he returned form the rescue mission at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Afterward, he showed up at a restaurant for a full days work.

While the experience was no doubt exhausting, he says he is thankful his sister stepped up to help save her friend.

