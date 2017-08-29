Toledo boxer to defend undefeated record Saturday at SeaGate Center

It is the golden age of Toledo boxing.

Robert Easter Jr., Tyler McCreary and Sonny Frederickson headline a talent group of fighters from the Glass City.

Another one of those fighters is Albert Bell. He is 8-0 as a pro and will be a headliner at the next boxing event at the SeaGate Center Saturday night.

Last February, then-24-year-old Bell was on the undercard of Robert Easter Jr.'s first title defense at the Huntington Center. Before that, Bell won two amateur title and a UBC North American belt.

Part of his success is his size. He is six-foot tall and 130 lbs, giving the super featherweight fighter an advantage even before he steps into the ring.

“If you stay down eventually you’ll come up," Bell said. "I believe in my talent, people around me believe in me. Just grind it out and work every day, stay in the gym and stay focused and stay away from things that take me away from boxing. I focus on my craft.”

Bell knows fighting in front of his friends and family is an advantage to him, and he makes that fighting as added motivation.

“It’s a beautiful thing. I’ve seen all the people’s faces my whole life, out in the crowd supporting me, wearing our shirts," Bell said. "It’s a boost. It's great to fight in front of everybody you know and love. It’s a lot of support.”

Bell will fight against Tyrome Jones, who is 4-1.

